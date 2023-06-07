SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 19,236,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 40,150,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

