SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 4.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. 148,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,006,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research firms have commented on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 293.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

