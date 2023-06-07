SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 699,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 782,119 shares.The stock last traded at $453.20 and had previously closed at $458.31.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.04.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 279.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

