SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $462.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.04.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
