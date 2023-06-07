SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 195,178 shares.The stock last traded at $40.13 and had previously closed at $40.15.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.