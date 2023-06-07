Spire Inc. (SR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on July 5th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Spire Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SR opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

