Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Issues Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a negative return on equity of 191.16%.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.