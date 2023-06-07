Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Issues Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a negative return on equity of 191.16%.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
