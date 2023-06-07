Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.47

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 248043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
