Tcwp LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tcwp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

