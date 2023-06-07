TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TDCX shares. HSBC lowered TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

