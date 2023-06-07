Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Teck Resources worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 209.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

