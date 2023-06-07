The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of J. M. Smucker worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

