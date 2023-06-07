The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 262,766 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.79% of Nuvei worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

