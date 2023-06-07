The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 709 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after buying an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 172,243 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

