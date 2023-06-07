The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.03% of Avient worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Up 3.1 %

Avient stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avient’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.