The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,055,878. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.26.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.