The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 316,663 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2,183.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,170 shares of company stock worth $4,988,441 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

