The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 302,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

