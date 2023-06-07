The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 58,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 713,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.