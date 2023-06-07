The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.18% of Progress Software worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Progress Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Progress Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.