The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.76 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.32% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 112,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,185,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,978,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 225,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

