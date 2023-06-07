The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.80 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software stock opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

