The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

