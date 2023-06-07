The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.82% of Summit Materials worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 477,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,314,000 after buying an additional 388,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

