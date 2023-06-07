The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,465 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,524,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

AFL stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.