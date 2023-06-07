The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,870 Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 127.09% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $30,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $461,000.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHMB stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.73.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

