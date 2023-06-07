The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,532 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

