The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,306 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $26,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 692,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 599,260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Nucor by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

