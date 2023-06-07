The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of Webster Financial worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

