The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,837 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $903.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.39. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Further Reading

