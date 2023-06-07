The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 26th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.5%.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 591.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 902.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

