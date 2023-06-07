Transat A.T. (TRZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Transat A.T.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRZ. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.