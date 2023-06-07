Transat A.T. (TRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.50 million.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33.

TRZ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

