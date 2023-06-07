Tri-Continental Co. Plans None Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.8 %

Tri-Continental stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 243.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 25.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 23.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

