Truist Financial Boosts THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $84.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

