Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.