Truist Financial Raises Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $32.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.19. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,699. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,089,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

