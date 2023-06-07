U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,583 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

