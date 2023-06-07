U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 26th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Further Reading

