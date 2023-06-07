U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 26th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
