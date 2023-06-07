UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of UFP Technologies worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $167.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.79.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

