Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

RARE opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.