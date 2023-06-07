UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

UMB Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

UMBF stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

