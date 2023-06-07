United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
United Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
UBCP stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Bancorp (UBCP)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.