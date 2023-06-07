United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

UBCP stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

About United Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.