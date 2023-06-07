USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 33,100 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 453,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 118,167 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,091,000 after buying an additional 108,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.