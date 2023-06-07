USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 421 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $530.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.10 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $535.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

