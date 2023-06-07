USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 657 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $207.30 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

