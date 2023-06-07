USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,600 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,301,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.