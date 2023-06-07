USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,700 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,136,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $325.59 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.