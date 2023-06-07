USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 325 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of argenx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

argenx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $400.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.87. argenx SE has a one year low of $314.70 and a one year high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.