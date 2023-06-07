USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,535 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

